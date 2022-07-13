Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible today, while Friday is expected to be dry and clear.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 8:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

