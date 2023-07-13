Warm and humid conditions continue today. Expected scattered to numerous thunderstorms and showers this afternoon and lasting through the weekend. Some of these will have the potential to produce locally damaging winds and minor flooding
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 62 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.