An organized system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon and evening. Quintessential mid-summer weather will settle in for the weekend. A pattern of heat, humidity and showers is expected.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 65 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 83 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.