A few showers are possible today, but the rest of the week is expected to be dry and hot
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m, 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Full.