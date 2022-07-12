A few showers are possible today, but the rest of the week is expected to be dry and hot

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m, 81 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

Moon: Full.

