A weak cold front will move through the state today bringing an opportunity for scattered thunderstorms. A more potent upper level disturbance will bring rounds of storms tomorrow. Heat, humidity and the chance of showers and storms will persist through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 83 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 25 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.