A frontal system will bring the possibility for showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day today and tomorrow afternoon. High pressure will take control of the weather bringing sunny conditions and warm temperatures for the remainder of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. High near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 68 degrees ; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.