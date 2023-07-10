High pressure will return today with slightly cooler temperatures and comfortable humidity. A cold front will return tomorrow and stall out bringing an opportunity for showers and storms. A more potent disturbance will approach the state Thursday bringing another round of showers and storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.