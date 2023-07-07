Lingering periods of showers will continue today. Conditions will improve for Tuesday although the opportunity for a shower or a storm cannot be ruled out.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 47 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.