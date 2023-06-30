A warm front will stall out over the state for the weekend. Expect a chance of showers and storms both days. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.