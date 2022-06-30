The weekend will bring hot temperatures and chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 85 degrees, and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

