The weekend will bring hot temperatures and chances of showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 85 degrees, and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.