Unsettled weather is in store for the next few days, mostly sunny but with chances of showers scattered throughout the rest of the week and the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers likely, mainly very early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:45 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

