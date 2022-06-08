Unsettled weather is in store for the next few days, mostly sunny but with chances of showers scattered throughout the rest of the week and the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly very early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.