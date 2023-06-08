Temperatures will again trend cooler today with a better chance of shower activity expected this afternoon. A warmup beginning tomorrow will likely precede some much needed rainfall Sunday into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 63 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.