A dry day is in store today, before more showers and storms move into the area overnight.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 56 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m, 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.