Smoke from Canadian wildfires will again bring hazy skies, reduced visibility and poor air quality. Temperatures will remain cooler through today and tomorrow. A warming trend over the weekend should precede an opportunity for some widespread rainfall Sunday night into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 65 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.