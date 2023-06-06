Conditions will remain mostly dry again today. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler into late week. There is a possibility of scattered rain showers tomorrow and Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.