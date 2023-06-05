Seasonably cooler and drier air will be here for most of the week. A few weak and moisture-starved fronts will move south across the region over the next several days bringing the possibility for scattered showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:43 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.