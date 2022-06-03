Seasonably cooler, less humid and very pleasant weather is in store through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:42 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 21% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.