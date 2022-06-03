Seasonably cooler, less humid and very pleasant weather is in store through Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:42 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 21% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

