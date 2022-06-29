Increasingly warmer and more humid summertime weather is expected through the end of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. degrees Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

