Increasingly warmer and more humid summertime weather is expected through the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. degrees Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.