Temperatures will trend higher today and through the weekend. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue hazy conditions and unhealthy air quality across the state. The summertime thunderstorm pattern resumes today and will continue through the weekend. Expect periods of locally heavy rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 88 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.