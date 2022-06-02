After yesterday’s unsettled weather, today is expected to be delightfully clear and cool.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.