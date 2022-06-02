After yesterday’s unsettled weather, today is expected to be delightfully clear and cool.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:41 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

