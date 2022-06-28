Abundant sunshine and relatively low humidity will reign through the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible starting mid-afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m, 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.