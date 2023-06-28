Conditions will be dry again today. The unsettled pattern resumes tomorrow with the possibility of locally heavy showers and thunderstorms through the beginning of the workweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Widespread haze before 2 p.m. Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers. Low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.