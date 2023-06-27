Conditions will begin drying out today into tomorrow. More rounds of showers and thunderstorms will end the month of June and kick off the new month of July.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Northwest wind around 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 71 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.