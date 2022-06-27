High pressure will build into the area bringing much drier air. Temperatures will be seasonal with low humidity. A slow-moving cold front will move into the region by the weekend bringing showers and storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 51 degrees ; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.