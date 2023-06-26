Expect a round of showers and storms today. Some of the storms could bring localized damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall, mostly over the eastern portion of the state. Conditions will be cloudy and cooler tomorrow. Drier conditions will close out the remainder of the workweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 73 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of showers after 11 p.m. Low around 58 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)