Temperatures will soar back above normal, and humidity will rise throughout the weekend, at least until showers and thunderstorms halt the warming trend Sunday night.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 12% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.