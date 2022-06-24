Temperatures will soar back above normal, and humidity will rise throughout the weekend, at least until showers and thunderstorms halt the warming trend Sunday night.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 12% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

