Conditions will become more humid as the weekend progresses and into early next week. Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout each day. Locally heavy downpours are possible each day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Low around 62 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.