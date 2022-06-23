Conditions will improve today, with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light south wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 77 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

