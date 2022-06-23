Conditions will improve today, with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 77 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.