Rain will continue this morning then the possibility of a thunderstorms and periods of rain will continue for the remainder of the day. Expect several rounds of rain and drizzle tomorrow with the possibility of thunderstorms tomorrow and Sunday afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 78 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.