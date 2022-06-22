Showers could linger today, but overall precipitation will be drying out and lead into a dry weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

