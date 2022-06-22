Showers could linger today, but overall precipitation will be drying out and lead into a dry weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.