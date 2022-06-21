Summertime heat and humidity will fuel a risk of severe thunderstorms today

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 70 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m, 86 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 36 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos