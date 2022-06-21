Summertime heat and humidity will fuel a risk of severe thunderstorms today
Today: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 70 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m, 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 36 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.