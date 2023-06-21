A moist easterly flow will strengthen and become more likely to produce rain as it moves through the state. Humidity will be high. Periods of rain will continue at night through tomorrow morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely before 8 a.m., then showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. East wind 11 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 59 degrees. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 78 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.