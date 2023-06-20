An increasingly more humid pattern will develop this week. Showers will become more prevalent as the week goes on. There is the possibility of a locally heavy rainfall over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. East wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.