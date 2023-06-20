An increasingly more humid pattern will develop this week. Showers will become more prevalent as the week goes on. There is the possibility of a locally heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. East wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

