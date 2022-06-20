More humid and stormy weather will be in place for this week. The precipitation pattern for late week will become more complex and hinge on an upper level system coming from near Bermuda towards the Mid-Atlantic coast.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of light rain before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees ; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 46 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.