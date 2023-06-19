Seasonally warm and mostly dry conditions will start the week. Humidity levels will increase as the week goes on bringing the possibility for some much needed rainfall throughout midweek and into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 77 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.