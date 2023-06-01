This dry weather spell will continue throughout the end of the week, with a chance of rain this weekend. Temperatures will remain warm throughout the week though.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high around 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. A northern wind will be present around 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. North wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy again, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: There is chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers throughout the day. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation remains 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 82 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.