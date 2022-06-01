A round of strong storms is possible today, but tomorrow will bring a welcome relief of sunny but cooler weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers overnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.