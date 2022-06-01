A round of strong storms is possible today, but tomorrow will bring a welcome relief of sunny but cooler weather.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers overnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:41 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos