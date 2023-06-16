Conditions are expected to be seasonally warmer and drier for the beginning of the week. Chances for rain and thunderstorms will increase as the week moves on.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.