Much cooler air and unseasonably low daytime humidity will dominate the region for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 61 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 78% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.