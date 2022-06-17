Much cooler air and unseasonably low daytime humidity will dominate the region for the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 61 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 78% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

