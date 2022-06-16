A cold front will push southeast this afternoon, bringing a sweltering week to a cooler close.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.