A cold front will push southeast this afternoon, bringing a sweltering week to a cooler close.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

