Unsettled weather will continue for today. Expect showers and the opportunity for thunderstorms throughout the day. A weak high pressure system will build into the region for Sunday and Monday bringing seasonal temperatures and dry conditions.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 70 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 65 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with three percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.