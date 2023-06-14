Weather conditions will remain unsettled again today. Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and tomorrow. Most of the state will dry out over the weekend but chance of showers and storms will continue to linger over the northeast.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., then showers after 5 a.m. Low around 53 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with seven percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.