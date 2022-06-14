A few showers and even a thunderstorm are possible today and tomorrow, but the weekend is expected to be clear and mild.

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m, 86 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

