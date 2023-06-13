A deepening upper low will become cut-off as it drifts slowly towards the state. The feature will keep weather unsettled and temperatures cooler than normal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. High near 68 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 14 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 62 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.