Chances of showers and thunderstorms, along with sweltering temperatures, will plague the area throughout the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.