A deepening upper low will drift slowly towards the state this week keeping the weather unsettled and temperatures lower than normal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m and 2 a.m., then showers after 2 a.m. Low around 52 degrees. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 67 degrees. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 22 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.