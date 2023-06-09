A cold front will bring the possibility of rain today. Rainfall is expected to be widespread but not heavy. Thunderstorms are possible today. There is also a chance of rain both tomorrow and Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.