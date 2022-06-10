Clouds will increase today, but most of the day will likely stay dry.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.