Clouds will increase today, but most of the day will likely stay dry.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

