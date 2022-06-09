A mild weekend is in store, with cool to average temperatures and some showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%
Sunday night: A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 69 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.