Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow. A cold front will move through early Monday morning. Rainfall is expected to be widespread but not heavy. Thunderstorms are possible during the day Monday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then showers likely between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:45 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter with 56 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

