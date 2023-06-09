Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow. A cold front will move through early Monday morning. Rainfall is expected to be widespread but not heavy. Thunderstorms are possible during the day Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then showers likely between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 56 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.